Egypt’s top intelligence chief delivers message from Sisi to Sudan  – Middle East Monitor

Egypt’s intelligence chief handed a message from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to the head of Sudan’s transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, in the middle of Egyptian issues over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that might impact the circulation of Nile waters to both Cairo and Khartoum.

Sudanese media reported on Tuesday that the Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel showed up in Khartoum on a one-day check out.

During the surprise check out, Kamel consulted with the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Egyptian media reported that Kamel provided a message from Al-Sisi on the 2 nations’ bilateral relations and methods to enhance them and improve them on numerous levels.

Egypt and Sudan, in addition to fellow African country Ethiopia, have actually experienced stress over Ethiopia’s building of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River, specifically after Addis Ababa revealed that it began filling the dam’s tank.

Egypt fears the dam will restrict it’s gain access to to Nile waters which it depends on for farming and usage by all its 100 million people.

Ethiopia states the dam is required for its advancement and will assist it achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector.