Egypt’s pyramids light up with Lebanon flag in solidarity with blast victims – Middle East Monitor

Egypt’s pyramids have actually been lit up with the Lebanese flag to reveal solidarity over the surge the other day that ripped through the capital Beirut.

Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Ministry shared on Facebook images of the pyramids and used their acknowledgements to the nation in the after-effects of the blast.

The Egyptian foreign ministry has stated it has actually opened a field health center in Beirut for victims of the surge.

The world’s highest structure, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai and the clocktower on Habib Street in Tunis were likewise lit up with the flag.

Some 100 individuals have actually been eliminated and almost 4,000 hurt after a fire at a storage facility filled with dynamites levelled a three-story structure and triggered billions of dollars of damages throughout the city.

At the port, 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate for fertilisers and bombs were being held at the port for 6 years without suitable precaution.

Rescue employees are still digging through the debris for survivors.

Questions are being raised about how Lebanon will face the destruction, especially to its port, considering that the nation was currently on its knees due to a recession and the economy depends on imports.

Hospitals in the capital, which were …