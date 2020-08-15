On 4 August 2020, 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate took off in Beirut Port, sending out a mushroom cloud above the city, and lighting a touch paper at one end of the area’s web of alliances.

As part of efforts to tend to the consequences of the surge, on Saturday Egypt sent out an aircraft loaded with aid to Beirut, the 2nd in less than a week.

General Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi himself provided his acknowledgements and on Tuesday the Egyptian foreign minister satisfied the Lebanese president to go over efforts to rebuild the nation.

“We are ready to stand by our brothers the Lebanese people and have confidence in their ability to overcome this crisis and face the challenges posed by the port explosion,” stated Sameh Shoukry.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic it was possible to trace a map of Egypt’s alliances by following where it was sending out aid– medical dress for its Western benefactors the UK and the United States and protective gloves for Italy, who it is attempting to calm following the abuse and murder of Italian trainee Giulio Regeni at the hands of its own security representatives.

All of this, regardless of duplicated cautions from its own physicians that the Egyptian healthcare system is on its knees due to years of persistent underfunding, which they remained in important requirement of medical materials in your home.

