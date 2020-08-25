Egyptian mummified animals ‘digitally unwrapped’ in 3D scans – Armenian News

Three mummified animals from ancient Egypt have actually been digitally unwrapped and dissected by scientists utilizing high- resolution 3D scans.

The snake, bird and feline, from the Egypt Centre’s collection at Swansea University, are at least 2,000 years of ages, according to BBC News.

Ancient texts recommend they were offerings to the souls of the left, however little bit was understood of their fate.

Researchers stated the information exposed by the scans were “extraordinary”.

Using micro CT scanners, which create 3D images with 100 times the resolution of medical CT scans, the animals’ stays were evaluated in formerly hidden information, offering an insight into how they were eliminated and the routine behind it.

And the 7- year job, a cooperation in between the Egypt Centre and Swansea’s College of Engineering, happened by possibility.