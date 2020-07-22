Egyptian man buried in March alive – Middle East Monitor

An Egyptian man who was believed to be dead for months surprised his household by getting home.

Egyptian instructor Mohammad Al-Gamal went missing out on inJanuary Two months later on, his bro determined a body revealed by Al-Ahrar Hospital as the missing out on man.

The body was buried not long after.Months later on, authorities got calls from worried residents who discovered a man strolling through the cemetery and sleeping beside a tomb. The man was later on determined as Al-Gamal

It is unidentified whose body was buried in the location of Al-Gamal

