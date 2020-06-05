Egyptian father to stand trial on charges of forced FGM of three daughters | Global development

Egypt’s public prosecutor has ordered the speedy trial of a father on charges of forcing his three younger daughters to bear feminine genital mutilation (FGM), after he informed them they had been going to be vaccinated in opposition to coronavirus. The physician concerned may also go on trial.

The process was banned in 2008 and criminalised in 2016.

The man was reported to the authorities by his former spouse, who mentioned the women had been beneath 18. The unnamed physician is accused of finishing up the process, which entails the elimination of the outer layers of feminine genitalia and generally the clitoris.

A press release from the general public prosecutor mentioned the women had been informed they might be seeing a health care provider to be vaccinated. Instead, they had been injected with a sedative and awoke later to discover that they had forcibly undergone FGM.

Despite FGM being criminalised in Egypt for 4 years, few instances have made it to trial and only one physician has served time in jail for performing the process.

Yet according to Unicef, 87% of girls aged 15 to 49 have undergone FGM in Egypt, and about 14% of ladies beneath 14 have been reduce.

Under Egypt’s present legal guidelines, anybody who performs FGM faces between three and 15 years in jail, whereas anybody accompanying ladies or girls to be reduce faces up to three years in jail. Campaigners have lengthy warned that the brand new laws is unlikely to be efficient due to a reliance on individuals to self-report. They have additionally voiced concern that outlawing FGM may lead to extra girls and ladies being taken to medical services to bear the process whereas retaining it hidden.

Cases usually grow to be public solely when girls or ladies die through the process. In February, 12-year-old Nada Hassan Abdel-Maqsoud bled to demise after a 70-year-old physician carried out the process on her with out anaesthesia. The physician was arrested, however has since been launched awaiting trial. No trial date has been set due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2013, 13-year-old Soheir al-Batea died after being reduce by a health care provider. The landmark case led to the conviction of Dr Raslan Fadl in early 2015. Yet Fadl walked free simply three months later and was practising medication once more shortly afterwards. A controversial reconciliation with the deceased lady’s household led to the suspension of two years of his sentence.

“It’s really shocking that authorities such as judges and the police continue to treat FGM cases with extreme leniency here. The sad reality is that most of them do not take cases seriously because they believe that it is for the benefit of the girl to undergo it to protect her chastity,” mentioned Reda el-Danbouki, govt director of the Women’s Centre for Guidance and Legal Awareness.

“We have seen that even when a doctor is arrested such as earlier this year, he is set free almost immediately and a trial date is now in doubt. This gives the impression that doctors can continue to perform FGM with impunity,” he mentioned.