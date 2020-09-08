Egyptian Authorities Have Discovered 13 Completely Sealed 2,500-Year-Old Coffins

An unusual cache of at least 13 wooden coffins dating back to 2,500 years ago has been discovered in the desert necropolis of Saqqara in Egypt.

What makes these coffins so special among the thousands interred in the tomb complex is the fact they have remained intact for millennia, and are still completely sealed – hundreds of years after their inhabitants died.

According to Egypt’s recently minted Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the coffins were found in a burial shaft 11 metres (36 feet) below the ground, stacked on top of each other. They’re so well preserved, even some of the colours painted on the wood are still intact. An initial analysis has found that the coffins have likely been sealed since they were buried.

Inside the burial shaft, three sealed niches were also found. Minister Khaled Al-Anani said that it’s likely there are more coffins in the shaft yet to be discovered.

(Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Saqqara is believed to have served as the necropolis for Memphis, once the capital of ancient Egypt. For 3,000 years, the Egyptians interred their dead there; as such, it’s become a site of much archaeological interest.

It’s not just the high-ranking nobility and officials buried there, with their grave goods, their cartouches, their mummified animals, and their richly…