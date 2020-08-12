Egypt wants to monopolise Nile River waters – Middle East Monitor

Ethiopia has no issues with Egypt, problems in between the 2 nations just develop when Cairo attempts to monopolise Nile waters, a Foreign Ministry representative has actually stated.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Dina Mufti stated: “We believe as much as Egypt is entitled to use the Nile River, Ethiopia is also entitled … We are not against Egyptians or Sudanese’s rights to utilize the river. We are for using the resource fairly. We are bitter when Egypt comes outs and claims a monopoly.”

“Ethiopia is the source of the Nile River. More than 86 percent of the water of the Nile River emanates from Ethiopia. This is Ethiopia’s natural endowment. This logically approves Ethiopia’s full right to use its water resources,” he continued.

“I would like to highlight Ethiopia’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the downstream countries. That commitment served as the background to the current negotiations.”

“It wanted to cooperate with them and make the river the source of cooperation instead of conflict.”

But Egypt, he continued, “is claiming historic rights which were allotted it by the colonial agreement”, this does not supply a “sense of equity”.

