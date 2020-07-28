Egypt to receive Russia fighter jets despite US warnings – Middle East Monitor

The Egyptian army is set to receive its very first Sukhoi Su-35 air-superiority fighters as images were caught of the Russian jets on a flight on their method to Egypt.

Five of the Sukhoi Su-35 Flankers, which are now owned by the Egyptian Air Force, were seen headed toEgypt They are provided numbers in between 9210 and 9214, according to the RT’s Arabic- language news website.

The United States had actually objected to Cairo’s purchase of the military devices, Washington has for years honoured the concept of Israel’s qualitative edge, providing Tel Aviv the benefit of keeping supremacy of military arms and devices in the Middle East.

Last year, the US threatened Egypt with sanctions if it proceeded with the purchase of the Russian fighterjets Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper informed press reporters at the Dubai Airshow that was kept in November 2019: “It puts them [Egypt] at danger of sanctions and it puts them at danger of loss of future acquisitions. It’s not a brand-new thing. Cairo is plainly knowledgeable about this. It’s not brand-new news.”

Earlier in 2019, Egypt signed a $2 billion contract with Russia to purchase more than 20 Sukhoi Su-35

The Russian jets take on American F-15 Strike Eagles, F/A-19 Hornets, and even the fifth-generation F-35, according to RT.

READ: Egyptians refuse Sisi’s choice to send out soldiers in Libya