Egypt to investigate dentist accused of sexually assaulting 3 men – Middle East Monitor

Egypt’s district attorney general has actually bought that allegations of sexual attack made by 3 men versus a dentist be examined.

TELEVISION director Tameem Younis and star Abbas Abdul-Hassan are amongst the accusers– in a live Instagram video, Younis explains how he was bugged when he was 22 by a dentist.

It is the very first time men have actually joined what has actually been called as Egypt’s “MeToo” minute, which started this summertime when Ahmed Bassem Zaki was apprehended after a number of ladies accused him of sexual attack and harassment online.

A wave of social networks projects and assistance followed his arrest and put pressure on authorities to address unwanted sexual advances in a nation that typically blames victims instead of criminals.

What followed was require justice for the victim of a gang rape in 2014 of an 18-year-old woman in the high-end Fairmont Hotel in Cairo.

The men taped the attack then shared it in between them in a What sApp group.

There was relief after the general public district attorney bought the arrest of the young men accused, regardless of worries they would not since they were the boys of rich business owners.

Four were apprehended in Lebanon after an Interpol operation discovered that they had actually left there. Two were apprehended in …