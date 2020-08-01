Egypt TikTok stars referred to criminal court for ‘spreading immorality’ – Middle East Monitor

Egyptian TikTok star Haneen Hossam has actually been re-arrested and referred to the Criminal Court following her release on bail previously today.

The university trainee was very first apprehended in April and implicated of promoting prostitution after informing her fans how they can generate income onTikTok Her arrest comes as Egyptian authorities are punishing female social networks stars, implicating them of ‘spreading immorality’ and ‘attacking family values of Egyptian society’.

