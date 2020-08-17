Egypt TikTok and Instagram stars pay heavy price for ‘indecency’



Mawada al-Adham was among 5 social networks stars imprisoned and fined





“We were left in utter shock. She did nothing wrong – my sister is not a criminal,” states Rahma al-Adham, broaching her more youthful brother or sister, a social networks influencer inEgypt

Mawada, a 22-year-old college student, was last month sentenced to 2 years in jail after being founded guilty of breaking Egyptian household worths.

She was jailed in May after releasing videos on TikTok and Instagram where she lip-synced to popular tunes and danced in trendy clothing. The district attorney discovered her videos indecent.

Mawada has more than 3 million fans on TikTok, and 1.6 million on Instagram.

“She only wanted to be famous and popular,” lamentsRahma

‘The TikTok women’

Mawada is among 5 girls who were offered the very same jail sentence, in addition to a fine of almost $20,000 (₤ 15,300; 17,000 euros).

The 5 are called the”TikTok girls” Aside from Mawada, the group consists of another social networks star, Haneen Hossam, and 3 …