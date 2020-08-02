Egypt tells Elon Musk its pyramids were not built by aliens



Egypt has actually welcomed billionaire Elon Musk to go to the nation and see for himself that its well-known pyramids were not built byaliens

.

The SpaceX manager had actually tweeted what seemed assistance for conspiracy theorists who state aliens were associated with the enormous building effort.

But Egypt’s global co-operation minister does not desire them taking any of the credit.

She states seeing the burial places of the pyramid contractors would be the evidence.

The burial places found in the 1990 s are conclusive proof, specialists state, that the spectacular structures were undoubtedly built by ancient Egyptians.

On Friday, the tech magnate tweeted: “Aliens built the pyramids obv”, which was retweeted more than 84,000 times.

