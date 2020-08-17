Egypt shrinks subsidized bread loaf by 20 grams, revises cost of flour – Middle East Monitor

Egypt will diminish the size of its subsidized loaf of bread by 20 grams, a file seen by Reuters revealed on Monday, permitting bakers to make more fixed-price loaves from the basic 100-kg sack of flour, Reuters reports.

Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer, deals bread to more than 60 million individuals as part of a stretching food aid program. Changes to food assistance are extremely delicate in Egypt, where a choice to cut bread aids caused fatal riots throughout the nation in 1977.

The brand-new weight of the loaf of bread will be 90 grams and each sack of flour will yield 1,450 loaves efficient Aug 18, the file revealed.

A bakeshop owner in Cairo who picked to stay confidential informed Reuters that the modification in the loaf would be visible to customers.

“Due to many demands received by the ministry of supply from general bakers divisions across the country, we agreed to recalculate the cost of each sack of flour… (to account for) increases in gas and diesel fuel prices… and to add an insurance cost for bakery workers to be borne by the ministry,” Ahmed Kamal, the supply ministry’s spokesperson, informed Reuters.

The modified cost of the ministry’s basic sack of flour will now be 265 Egyptian pounds ($ 16.68) up from 213 Egyptian …

