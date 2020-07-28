Egypt sentences TikTok female influencers to 2 years in prison – Middle East Monitor

A Cairo court the other day sentenced 2 female TikTok influencers to 2 years in prison and fined them 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($19,000) each for “violating the values” of the nation, Anadolu Agency reported.

Twenty- year-old Mawada Al-Adham and 19- year-old Haneen Hossam were condemned of “violating the values and principles of Egyptian society, posting indecent photos and videos disturbing public morals, exploiting girls and human trafficking”.

The court’s judgment can be appealed.

Egyptian authorities have actually been punishing female social networks stars, implicating them of ‘spreading immorality’ and ‘attacking family values of Egyptian society’.

