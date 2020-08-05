Egypt sends forces to support Assad in Syria – Middle East Monitor

Egypt has actually sent out almost 150 soldiers to Syria to battle in the ranks of the Assad program, military sources informed Anadolu Agency.

The soldiers had actually been sent out to the Aleppo countryside, Idlib location in coordination with Iranian Revolutionary Guards through the Hama Military Airport.

The soldiers were later on released in the Khan Al-Asal location in the western countryside of Aleppo and around the city of Saraqib in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Egyptian soldiers are released with light weapons and accompanied by Iran- backed groups on the cutting edge versus Syrian opposition factions.

The arrival of the Egyptian soldiers accompanies increasing implementations of Iranian groups and program forces on the frontlines versus the opposition forces released in the de-escalation zone in the middle of offenses of the continuous cease-fire in the area.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone set out in an offer in between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

