Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3 – Middle East Monitor

Egypt reported 321 brand-new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the health ministry stated, the lowest figure since May 3.

In overall, 94,078 COVID-19 cases have actually been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have actually recuperated and 4,188 have actually passed away, consisting of 31 on Friday, the ministry stated in a declaration late on Friday.

Egypt resumed turn to foreign travelers on July 1 after tourist came to a stop in March under procedures to suppress the coronavirus break out.

But Egypt has actually not yet made it to a “safe list” of nations for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.

Tourism represent 5% of Egypt’s financial output, according to the federal government. The figure increases to as much as 15% if tasks indirectly associated to the sector are consisted of, experts state.

