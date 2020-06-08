Egypt religious authority says Ottomans ‘occupied’ Istanbul – Middle East Monitor

Egypt’s Dar Al-Iftaa yesterday attacked Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s plan to change Hagia Sophia’s title from the museum to a mosque, describing the Muslims’ conquest of Constantinople (present-day Istanbul) as “the Ottoman occupation”.

In a statement caused by the Global Fatwa Index (GFI), run by Dar Al-Iftaa, Erdogan was accused of exploiting religious discourse and utilising fatwas as weapons to attain illegal politics gains within and outside of the homeland.

The GFI stated: ”The issue associated with converting the particular Hagia Sophia to a mosque was raised years ago, however it remained an instrument and a propaganda weapon within the hands of numerous politicians within their campaigns in order to attract voters, especially the particular religious types.

Hagia Sophia was constructed as a cathedral during the Byzantine period within 537 ADVERTISEMENT, and it continued to be for 916 years till the Ottomans busy Istanbul within 1453, switching the building right into a mosque.

In 1934, Hagia Sophia has been converted into the museum with a decree released by the contemporary Turkish Republic.

READ: Grand Bazaar, coffee shops, bookstores open plus flights continue as Turkey eases up

”Last 7 days, Erdogan rebuked Greece’s argument on the reading through of pathways from the Muslim holy guide, the Quran, in the Hagia Sophia included in celebrations in order to commemorate the afternoon of the cure of Istanbul.”Not a single mosque of our bait still appears in Athens. They had been all razed to the surface. But all of us did not holiday resort to this kind of ways inside a city,” said Erdogan.

Last yr, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry associated with Education produced a series of adjustments to the history books altering the particular legacy from the Ottoman Empire and its previous rule more than parts of the particular Arabian Peninsula.

While the previous curriculum trained the topic referencing the Ottoman Caliphate, the newest curriculum will cover the particular Empire’s “occupation”, crimes plus subsequent fall to students in the reduced years of senior high school.

Both Egypt and Saudi have been combating towards Turkey in Libya and Syria and against Ankara’s impact over Islamic websites in Jerusalem.