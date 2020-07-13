Egypt pledges housing for ‘every citizen in need’ – Middle East Monitor

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi the other day vowed to offer a house to any citizen who is in requirement, regional media reported.

“Any citizen who applies for a housing unit will obtain it,” Al-Sisi stated.

The federal government, Al-Sisi mentioned, would provide “subsidised apartments to all citizens who live in dangerous areas and in slums.”

“We will do our best to provide for your needs during the current crisis,” the Egyptian leader included.

Results of a study performed by the Egyptian National Centre for Criminal and Social Studies in August in 2015 discovered that 25 percent of Egyptians struggle with mental disorders due to the nation’s high rate of hardship.

READ: Egypt cabinet authorizes expense to keep unwanted sexual advances victims confidential

According to stats from 2017-2018– the most recent offered– the hardship rate in Egypt has actually increased to 32.5 percent, while the variety of individuals categorized as bad is 20 million.

Poverty rates in the nation have, nevertheless, increased in current years as an outcome of a decrease in state aids, boost in the expenses of city fares, electrical energy and fundamental products.

The break out of the coronavirus over current months has actually even more worsened the circumstance as curfews have actually been executed and tourist was brought to a close after flights were grounded in an effort to deal with the lethal illness.