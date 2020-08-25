Egypt #MeToo: Arrests over alleged gang rape after Instagram campaign



The alleged event happened at Cairo’s luxury Fairmont Nile City Hotel





Prosecutors in Egypt have actually bought the arrests of a group of males presumably associated with a gang rape, in the middle of a growing #MeToo campaign on social networks.

A declaration stated the males were “accused in the misconduct against a young woman” at a high-end Cairo hotel in 2014.

The event just emerged in July after being reported by Assault Police, an Instagram account that is pursuing justice for victims of sexual violence.

Another case it revealed caused the arrest of a previous college student.

The 21-year-old has actually been charged with the indecent attack of a minimum of 3 ladies, consisting of one who was a small at the time, and is being apprehended pending more examination. His daddy has supposedly stated he rejects the claims.

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Five Egyptian ladies shared their stories of unwanted sexual advances and abuse with BBC Arabic

Hundreds more …