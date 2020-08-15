Egypt mediators to visit West Bank, Gaza Strip next week – Middle East Monitor

An Egyptian security delegation which moderates talks in between the Palestinian resistance and Israel is anticipated to visit the West Bank and the Gaza Strip next week, Pal Sawa news site reported on Saturday.

Citing notified sources, Pal Sawa reported that the Egyptian security delegation is anticipated to meet Palestinian authorities in Ramallah and Gaza.

This comes following the Israeli choice to tighten its siege troubled Gaza after it stopped the entry of building products and commercial personnel, in addition to restricting fishing zones off the Gaza coast.

The Israeli profession revealed these steps together with the day-to-day airstrikes in Gaza, which began a week earlier following incendiary balloons fired from Gaza into Israeli settlements.

Palestinians specified that they fired the balloons in reaction to Israel’s retreat from the understandings reached with the Palestinian resistance in 2015, that included authorization for the entry of regular monthly Qatari money help and alleviating the 14-year-long siege troubled Gaza.

