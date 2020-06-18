Egypt keen to build ties with Libya government – Middle East Monitor

Egyptian authorities are keen to have partial relations with the internationally backed Libyan government based in Tripoli, the New Khaleej news internet site reported yesterday.

Diplomatic sources in Egypt told the news website that Cairo aims to have full ties as it was prior to the military campaign completed by renegade General Khalifa Haftar in April 2019 with Egyptian, UAE and Russian support.

The sources said that the abuse of Egyptian workers in the Libyan city of Tarhuna a few days ago was a preface for the newest effort as Egyptian security officials communicated with their Libyan counterparts.

The Egyptian commanders were reassured to hear the Libyan government had pledged to protect Egyptian workers and allow them to work in the country.

It has previously been reported that Egypt dispatched military experts to the battlefields in Libya to fight side-by-side with Haftar’s forces against the internationally-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Its military also provided air cover for Haftar all through his belligerent campaign to capture the administrative centre, Tripoli.

