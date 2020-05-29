Egypt, Israel agree to hold regional gas forum – Middle East Monitor

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Tarek El-Mollah known as his newly appointed Israeli counterpart, Yuval Steinitz, and congratulated him on his appointment within the new cupboard, Israeli radio reported.

The two ministers agreed to hold the regional gas forum as deliberate in order to set up it as a world organisation.

A sequence of regional conferences that began between petroleum and power ministers from Israel, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authorities, Cyprus, Greece and Italy got here to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2019, delegates from seven international locations – Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Jordan, Palestine and Italy – launched the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EGMS). Egypt’s capital, Cairo, was chosen because the new forum’s headquarters.

During the forum’s launch, individuals agreed to reconvene in April or May 2020 and to hold common conferences.

