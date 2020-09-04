Egypt group warns Sudan against referring Halayeb case to UNSC – Middle East Monitor

The main spokesperson of Egypt’s Organisation for Justice and Development, Zidan Al-Qinai, knocked the speech of the chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, about the lifting of the Sudanese flag in Halayeb and Shalateen.

The organisation validated that Halayeb and Shalateen are Egyptian lands in accordance with the Sudan contract in between Egypt and Britain, which Egypt has actually permitted some Sudanese people to exist because of the ties connecting the neighbours.

Al-Qanai worried that Halayeb and Shalateen are Egyptian lands which any implementation of Sudanese forces in these lands will lead to severe stress in Egyptian-Sudanese relations as this problem relates to Egyptian sovereignty. He contacted the Egyptian army to release fight forces and heavy weapons in Halayeb and Shalateen.

Sudan cautioned against moving the Halayeb and Shalateen file to the UN Security Council, specifically considering that Sudan asked for Washington’s assistance with the file after United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s check out. Al-Burhan asked Washington and Pompeo to put pressure on Egypt concerning the Halayeb file, in exchange for a normalisation contract in between Sudan and Israel.

