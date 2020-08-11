Egypt forms committee to oversee dangerous shipments at airports – Middle East Monitor

Egypt has set-up a high follow-up committee to check dangerous shipments in all of its airports, Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar revealed on Sunday.

According to the state-run Al-Ahram paper, the committee’s objective is “checking and enumerating all warehouses, shipments, and storage containers at cargo villages and storage arenas affiliated with Cairo airport and all airports nationwide, in order to take all preventative measures against hazardous materials and to release them immediately or transfer them to safe storage places away from airports and populated areas.”

Manar, according to Al-Ahram, stated the committee will re-evaluate all treatments embraced at all storage locations to supply the greatest requirements of security and security in accordance with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He stated that this step, which came less than a week after the Beirut surge, goals at dealing with any threats and securing all clients and employees in the civil air travel sector.

More than 200 individuals were eliminated, 6,000 were hurt and some 300,000 made homeless after an enormous surge in Beirut port ripped through the Lebanese capital lastTuesday The blast damaged parts of the city and magnified the financial and political distress which has …