Egypt fatwa bans Ertugrul, Turkish soaps – Middle East Monitor

Egypt’s Dar Al-Iftaa has published a statement accusing Turkey of trying to create an “area of influence” for it self in the Middle East using its soft power, in accordance with Yeni Şafak English.

The Global Fatwa Index (GFI) of Egypt’s Dar Al-Iftaa is one of the Middle East’s oldest and most influential bodies in charge of issuing fatwas, or religious edicts, on all areas of worship and life.

The recent statement targeted the globally-popular drama “Resurrection: Ertugrul”, claiming that it aims to regenerate the Ottoman Empire in the Middle East and regain sovereignty over Arab countries of previously under Ottoman rule, and therefore, really should not be watched.

GFI stated: “They [Erdogan and his followers] export to the people and nations the concept that they are the leaders of the caliphate, responsible for supporting Muslims global and being their salvation from oppression and injustice, while also seeking to implement Islamic law. They hide the fact that their main drive in these colonial campaigns is what [Turkish President] Erdogan reaps from material and political gains.”

It also claimed that the Turkish president would do anything to spread his power around the world, even using cultural or artistic products and services.

Set around the deeds of 13th-century Ertugrul Gazi, a warrior and the daddy of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, it depicts the struggle between a minority band of Turkish nomads in Anatolia against many adversaries.

Viewers have watched Ertugrul battle crusaders, Mongols, Christian Byzantines and more.

Concerned about the impact these shows are having among its citizenry, Saudi Arabia’s Dubai-based media group MBC (Middle East Broadcasting Centre) has removed Turkish shows from its biggest TELEVISION networks in 2018, in what Turkish ministers have described as “clear censorship”.

Media organisations claim that the motivation behind this was political, but experts say that the main purpose is to diminish Turkey’s soft power in your community and undermine its credibility in the eyes of Arab nations.

Despite every one of these efforts, millions across the Arab world have still been watching Turkish series, specially online. Estimates show that TV series revenues will hit $1 billion in 2023, reported 5PillarsUK.

