Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gotten in touch with Egyptians to join behind the federal government’s efforts to deal with national security threats that the nation “never ever experienced [before] throughout its contemporary history.”

In a speech celebrating the 23 July 1952 coup, in which the army’s forces fell the monarchy and combined military opportunities over civilians that are still in location up until today, Al-Sisi stated that the federal government is carrying out “a comprehensive strategic vision” and developmental strategy in order to “build a strong nation”.

Al-Sisi, himself a military chief prior to he led a coup in 2013, ousting the nation’s very first democratically-elected civilian president, stated that the threats facing the nation are “extremely serious and sensitive,” which implies that Egyptians require to be unified and positive that they can “preserve Egypt’s security” and guarantee their ongoing life in stability and peace.

“God destined for this generation to face threats that Egypt never witnessed throughout its modern history,” he stated, including he was positive in the nation’s “capabilities to secure Egypt’s present and future, so that it will be as great and glorious as its past.”

