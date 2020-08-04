Egypt denies its pyramids were built by aliens  – Middle East Monitor

Egypt was required to reject that its renowned pyramids were built by aliens after claims made on Twitter by United States billionaire Elon Musk went viral this weekend.

In a tweet, the eccentric billionaire declared that the pyramids in Egypt were “obv” built by aliens, to which the Egyptian federal government extended an invite to Musk to check out the well-known landmark himself to see that it remained in truth ancient Egyptians who built them with their own hands.

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, fasted to reject the accusations, requiring to Twitter to state: “I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & SpaceX to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you.” In referral to his area expedition endeavours.

There are more than 100 pyramids, the most well-known of which is the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, which stands at more than 137 metres high. Most were built as burial places for the pharaohs and exposed by archaeologists over years of painstaking field work and research study.

They are a point of nationwide pride in Egypt and a significant consider its interest travelers.

