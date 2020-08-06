Egypt, Cyprus discuss boosting Eastern Med gas pipeline ties – Middle East Monitor

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum, Tarek El-Molla, and Cyprus’s Minister of Energy, Natasa Pilides, gone over strategies to increase cooperation in the fields of oil and gas specifically in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a declaration, Egypt stated the 2 ministers likewise talked about strategies to transform the East Mediterranean Gas Forum into an intergovernmental organisation.

The authorities consented to fulfill within 2 weeks to finish the treatments for the online forum.

According to the declaration, Al-Molla stated that Egypt’s collaboration with Cyprus “aims to achieve economic integration between the two countries in the field of natural gas to exploit the available gas resources and distinct infrastructure to achieve mutual benefits for the people of both countries.”

The natural wealth of the Mediterranean has actually been contested in between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece on the one hand and Turkey on the other.

Cairo implicated Ankara of taking unilateral actions and increasing stress in the Mediterranean by sending out a 2nd ship to the contested northern Cypriot coast to check out for gas.

