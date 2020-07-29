Egypt announces new gas discovery in Nile Delta – Middle East Monitor

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum the other day revealed the discovery of a natural gas tank in the Nile Delta location with an approximated production of 32 million cubic feet daily.

The freshly found possibility, Bashrush, lies 22 metres deep, in the North El- Hammad, 12 kilometres far from the Nooros field and around one kilometre from Baltim South West field.

The ministry stated in a declaration that Italian Eni business, in cooperation with specialist members BP and Total and in coordination with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), are preparing an advancement prepare for the field to speed up putting it on the production map.

Eni stated in an independent declaration that the optimum production capability of the possibility; Bashrush, might reach about 100 million cubic feet daily.

READ: AU requires conclusion of Nile dam pact