Eggington vs Cheeseman: Live stream of weigh-in from Fight Camp | Boxing News

Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman, and warring heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Simon Vallily, will have a last face-off at Friday’s weigh-in – enjoy a live stream here at 1pm.

Eggington and Cheeseman’s IBF worldwide super-welterweight title fight is live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 7pm.

Dalton Smith vs Nathan Bennett, Jordan Gill vs Reece Bellotti, Wardley vs Vallily and James Tennyson vs Gavin Gwynne comprise Saturday’s line-up at the behind-closed-doors place built in the Matchroom HQ garden.

Wardley and Vallily’s competition warmed up journalism conference onThursday Wardley stated: “This is the real test to get rid of doubts about me. Maybe I’m not everything that I’m made out to be? I’ll prove that I am.”

Vallily countered: “People are blowing smoke up him. He may be the very best thing because sliced bread. But this is my time.

“I’ll stand and trade throughout the day if he desires. But where has he got it from that I need to turn it into a dog-fight?

“I can spot talent and he does have some. He’s fast, athletic, twitchy in the first couple of rounds. I might be wrong but I can’t see anything special.”