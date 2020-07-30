Eggington vs Cheeseman: Live stream of press conference from Fight Camp | Boxing News

















Watch a live stream of the press conference

Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman will specify their intents for their Fight Camp heading fight when they fulfill at Thursday’s press conference– enjoy live here from 1pm.

Eggington and Cheeseman’s IBF worldwide super-welterweight title fight is live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 7pm.

Dalton Smith vs Nathan Bennett, Jordan Gill vs Reece Bellotti, Fabio Wardley vs Simon Vallily and James Tennyson vs Gavin Gwynne comprise Saturday’s line-up at the behind-closed-doors location built in the Matchroom HQ garden.

Promoter Eddie Hearn described the stakes in the main-event: “In terms of going up the rankings, attempting to move into the huge battles, Eggington is leading 10 with the IBF after a fantastic win in Italy.

“So it’s a huge possibility for Cheeseman.

“It’s an interesting fight. Remarkably Eggington is 26 years of ages and Cheeseman is24 Most men are simply beginning their professions at that age, however these men have actually been associated with war after war.

“People are stating: ‘It’s got war composed all over it’. In truth, every fight on Saturday night does.

“Even though they are young, both guys know it’s a must-win.”