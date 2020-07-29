Eggington vs Cheeseman: Fight Camp boxers test negative for Covid-19 paving way for boxing’s return | Boxing News

Fight Camp, Eggington vs Cheeseman, Saturday night, survive on Sky Sports

Ted Cheeseman being checked for Covid-19

Every fighter associated with Saturday’s Fight Camp has actually returned a negative test for Covid-19

Comprehensive precaution remain in location at the Matchroom Boxing HQ which will stage 4 successive weeks of live boxing.

Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman clash in a welterweight centerpiece on Saturday, survive on Sky Sports.

Jordan Gill

Eggington arrives at Fight Camp

Dalton Smith satisfies Nathan Bennett, heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Simon Vallily contest the English title, Jordan Gill deals with Reece Bellotti and James Tennyson battles Gavin Gwynne.

The boxers at Fight Camp remain in “the bubble” where they are checked for Covid-19 then separate till getting outcomes.



