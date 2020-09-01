Egbo’s KF Tirana lose Albanian Super Cup to 10-man Teuta Durres

Tirona stopped working to include another flatware to their prize cabinet having actually lost to their enemies on Monday night

Ndubuisi Egbo’s KF Tirana stopped working to win the Albanian Super Cup title following Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Teuta Durres.

Rubin Hebaj’s very first half brace were all the Sea Boys required to beat the group dealt with by the previous Nigeria global at the Elbasan Arena, with Jurgen Vrapi’s objective a simple alleviation.

Following their removal from the Champions League after losing 1-0 to Red Star Belgrade, the ruling Albanian champs entered into the video game with the aspiration returning to winning methods, albeit, Edi Martini’s males had a various concept.

Hebaj offered Teuta Durres the lead after 21 minutes after goalkeeper Ilion Lika fumbled Lorenco Vila’s well-taken free-kick.

The forward doubled his group’s benefit in the 35 minutes. With Lika conserving Vila’s charge following Filip Najdovski’s nasty, Hebaj slotted the ball into an empty internet prior to Tirana protectors might clear their backline.

Egbo’s group installed a strong assaulting display screen in the second-half however would have themselves to blame for fluffing numerous scoring chances.

Durres were dealt a significant blow in the 66th minute …