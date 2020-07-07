EFL wages and transfer fees will plummet, warns Championship chairman | Football News





The Championship chairman revealed his club have suffered huge losses because of the coronavirus pandemic

Players wages and transfer fees in the EFL will fall significantly because of the coronavirus – this is the view of 1 Championship chairman, who has seen club revenues drop 85 percent as a result of the pandemic.

The executive – who wishes to keep anonymous, and who we will call Mr X – has told Sky Sports News that the unprecedented economic crisis will also see “numerous” EFL clubs fall into administration next season.

“It’s inevitable,” he said. “Almost all Championship clubs are loss-making businesses, and almost all of them have seen revenues drop by over three-quarters, with no gate receipts, no corporate guests, reduced sponsorship.

“Those two facets together mean a lot of football businesses are unsustainable.”

Wigan entered administration the other day just a month after being taken over

Mr X is convinced that the amount of money clubs can devote to players in the three lower leagues of English football will fall – and bumper player pay days are a thing of days gone by, with the chance of an income cap being imposed to attempt to protect clubs.

“It’s already happening,” says Mr X. “Whenever the salary cap does come in – and it will – it means that future player contracts will have to be cheaper, and cheaper for the clubs.

“If you’re signing a brand new player, or re-negotiating a contract with a player for the next 3 or 4 years, due to the future salary cap, you must offer that player less overall.

“And if they refuse the contract – good luck in finding another club that will pay you the money, because we will all be in the same boat.”

The Championship chairman in question predicts financial hardship for many post-coronavirus

Mr X goes on to express that the drop in club revenues has happened at a time when outside investment in EFL clubs are at an all-time low. An ideal storm.

He highlights that there are two different models of ownership for nearly all EFL clubs – either they are owned by rich local business people, or they’re owned by “speculative foreign investors”. He believes both resources of revenue will be starved because of the coronavirus.

“The uncertain economic future is one thing – that will dissuade local investors from putting their money into risky ventures like football clubs. But the strict EFL financial rules, which prevents people buying success by pumping money into a football club – that means that we are seeing less and less foreign investment into the EFL too.”

Foreign investors tend to buy Championship clubs in the hope of winning promotion to the promised land of the Premier League – huge TV revenues once in the top division can mean a lucrative reunite. But Mr X says the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules mean would-be investors from overseas think it’s too risky to place their money forward.

2:15 Former Wigan player Michael Brown is surprised the club have gone in to administration so soon after being taken over Former Wigan player Michael Brown is surprised the club have gone in to administration so soon after being taken over

He has sympathy for the EFL in how they have handled Wigan, that are facing a 12 point deduction after falling in to administration the other day – just four weeks once they were bought by a Hong-Kong based company.

Mr X highlights the governing body doesn’t always have the power to avoid unscrupulous people from buying English football clubs.

“All you really have to do to buy an EFL club is show evidence of funds, and not have a criminal record for any financial misdemeanours,” he explains. “If there is certainly evidence of money-laundering or fraud, a deal can be blocked under the EFL’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

Bury were expelled from the Football League in August 2019

“But otherwise, there is no legal justification to block the sale of a club.”

Mr X goes on to express that, even though a soccer club owner is convicted of a financial crime once he or she has bought the club, most of the EFL can perform is bar them from acting as a club director – they can’t force the club to be sold to a new company.

The EFL has begun addressing some of these difficult issues, and it has conducted the full review of its governance procedures in the light of Bury FC’s financial demise, and withdrawal from the league last summer.