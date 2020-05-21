EFL talks: League One play-off plan, Stevenage face relegation | Football News







Sky Bet League One is about to be selected unweighted PPG whereas Stevenage are set to be relegated from League Two after the most recent EFL Board assembly.

League One golf equipment had been locked in a disagreement over the right way to proceed the season, which can now be concluded on an unweighted points-per-game foundation, whereas League Two golf equipment face a brand new dilemma.

The fourth-tier groups had voted to finish their seasons early, pending approval from the EFL and FA, however determined unanimously that no groups ought to be relegated to the National League, which has now been rejected, assuming that the National League season will even be capable to end with promotion included.

More to observe…