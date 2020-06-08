EFL meeting: How clubs will try for clarity on how to end seasons at Tuesday’s EGM | Football News







A clearer path for English Football League (EFL) clubs to decide how to end their seasons is expected to be outlined in Tuesday’s EGM, with curtailment expected in League Two, potentially also in League One, but not the Championship.

The 2nd tier of English football are returning to play all the remaining games from June 20, subject to health and safety protocols being met, but League One are yet to decide amid pressure from the clutch of promotion-chasing clubs, while the bottom tier has recently made its indicative vote on May 15, due to costs of testing of players and staff.

Financial concerns and player contracts are just two of the major problems, in particular in Leagues One and Two and, after months of discussions, the full time has come to decide on how to move ahead.

Many questions remain, however, including how season 2019/20 ought to be concluded should curtailment function as final outcome for a number of of these three divisions.

When will the vote take place and how will it be held?

The meeting for the vote on proposals to change the EFL regulations, should curtailment of the 2019/20 season be required, will be held on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 10.30am.

Not all 71 clubs are required to attend the meeting, which will be held via video conference call. The most the clubs are expected to vote by proxy.

What will clubs be voting on?

A letter sent to all 71 clubs, seen by Sky Sports News, unveiled clubs will vote on proposals submit by the EFL board, Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers.

They will also vote on amendments to the EFL proposal submit by Lincoln City, Ipswich Town and Stevenage.

What would be the proposals?

The EFL board proposal is the initial of six and its recommendation is that, in the event of an early on curtailment, final divisional placings ought to be determined on unweighted Points Per Game PPG (if required).

It suggests promotion and relegation should be retained, play-offs should be played in every circumstances but should not be extended beyond four teams. If a scenario arises whereby the play-offs cannot be played, the EFL board will determine the correct course of action.

The majority required to curtail the 2019/20 season in any division should be 51 per cent. Determining whether or not to curtail the summer season is a decision for each division to take.

The EFL believes the principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League, provided it has assurances the National League will start season 2020/21 (i.e. the relegated club in League Two has somewhere to play).

The Barnsley proposal suggests a general amendment to regulations to provide no club will be relegated from the division where that division fails to conclude its normal fixtures.

The Tranmere proposal wants an alternative solution determined by a ‘margin for error’ calculation.

The League One club proposes if a division decides to curtail its season, then final standings and promotion/relegation will be decided by unweighted PPG but with a ‘margin of error’ calculation, then applied to produce a ‘Final Points Range’ (FPR) for each club.

The Lincoln City proposal is an amendment to the EFL proposal relating to how points deductions are believed in any calculation of PPG.

The Ipswich Town proposal is an amendment to the EFL proposal that would require the board to talk to clubs around alternative play-off formats in case a normal season is not completed, rather than moving to the present format.

The Stevenage proposal is definitely an amendment to the EFL proposal to provide that there will be no relegation from League Two this season if the division decide not to complete its fixtures.

When will we know the results and what’s the next step?

Once the results of the vote is famous and is adopted in to EFL regulations, there will be an amount of subsequent meetings between the clubs from Leagues One and Two to decide whether to curtail the 2019/20 season or else.