EFL clubs have been given no support, says Aaron McLean after leaving role as Peterborough coach | Football News

Peterborough’s former striker and first team coach Aaron McLean says that he was shocked to be produced redundant by the club because of the financial implications of the decision to get rid of the League 1 season.

Aaron McLean has spoken of his disappointment at the possible lack of support lower league clubs have had during the coronavirus pandemic after leaving his role as Peterborough head coach.

League One and Two clubs opted to bring an instantaneous end to the 2019/20 campaign adhering to a crucial vote earlier this week with final league positions chosen a points-per-game basis.

It not merely meant Wycombe Wanderers replaced Peterborough in the top six to claim a play-off place in League One but as a repercussion McLean has now lost his job as the financial impact of the problem begins to bite through the leagues.

And although the 37-year-old appears philosophical over his or her own situation, he’s got been left aggrieved that the rescue package for clubs further down the Football League hasn’t been forthcoming.

“The club have had no choice but to make cuts and I’m sure throughout the lower league there will be more issues going forward,” McLean exclusively told Sky Sports News.

“I was hoping that involving the Premier League, EFL and PFA that the package will be put together allow us to play out the remainder of the season.

“But it hasn’t happened, it’s been 12-14 weeks and I will be under no illusions clubs are not made from money.

“They have to generate money somewhere and at the moment because we are unable to get fans through the gates the lower league clubs need help and it hasn’t been forthcoming.”

‘We were desperate to play on’

From helping Posh push for promotion to finding himself without a job in only a matter of months, McLean says that he was shocked at your choice to curtail the season – always believing support will be found to make certain a restart.

“We were desperate to continue playing and when we saw what was happening with the Premier League and Championship we were confident the people that have the money would come in and help us out,” McLean added.

“The main factor was the cost of testing and the un-furloughing of players and staff so we could manage to continue the growing season.

“But to my knowledge no package was ever presented and I think we are really going to see the affects it will have on clubs in the coming few weeks.”