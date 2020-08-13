EFL announces 2020/21 season fixtures released on August 21 | Football News







The dates for the 2020/21 season throughout the Sky Bet English Football League will be revealed on August 21.

The projects in the Championship, League One and League Two will start on Saturday, September 12, as formerly revealed, while the routine seasons in all 3 departments will conclude on May 8/9 2021.

The Championship will include 13 midweek match rounds, while League One and Two will have 11 respectively due to the postponed start to the brand-new season amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The season will conclude with the play-off finals to be held at Wembley Stadium over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend May 29-31 2021.

Meanwhile, a number of modifications have actually been executed for the Carabao Cup competitors next season.

The …