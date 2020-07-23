EFITMENT Adjustable Incline Magnetic Manual Treadmill w/Pulse Monitor



Price: $249.00

(as of Jul 23,2020 07:53:11 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Adjustable Incline Manual Treadmill with Arm Exercisers by EFITMENT – T017​

Get the perfect solution to receive the perfect workout with the T017 Adjustable Incline Magnetic Manual Treadmill with Arm Exercisers, by EFITMENT. Unlike traditional treadmills this one requires the body to muscularly move and operate with no assistance from a motor. This makes burning calories more efficient and yield results faster. The handles bars are designed to include upper body involvement making the whole body work. The walking treadmill starts on a 7 degree incline. This has been indicated to yield higher fat burning than just walking on a flat surface. The incline is adjustable up to 9 degrees and is easily done by the slide click mechanism. Ample deck space is provided for natural free movements to avoid inhibiting the walking gait. The manual treadmill allows speed to be dictated based on how fast you move your feet. The large digital monitor will display speed, time, distance, calories, and odometer. The scan feature allows seeing all the progress functions repeatedly, this allows for a more hands free experience while working out. Integrated BioPulse sensors to measure heart rate (BPM) to help gauge workout intensity. With the easy storage design which includes transportations wheels and folding capability makes this perfect for small areas, or spaces with limited room.

T017 TREADMILL FEATURES —–

ARM EXERCISERS—Sturdy adjustable tension handle bars that move with natural arm swing during the walking gait. ADJUSTABLE INCLINE— 3 levels of manual adjustable incline . Incline angles 7⁰ – 8⁰ – 9⁰ degrees. RUNNING SURFACE— Move naturally with the ample walking or jogging surface 42 inches in length and 13 1/2 inches wide. MANUAL POWER— Energy saving design allows the body to be the motor. User determines the speed. LCD CONSOLE— Large easy to read simple to use LCD digital monitor displays: Speed, Time, Distance, Calories, Odometer SCAN FUNCTION—Repeatedly displays user’s workout metrics, this allows for a more hands free user experience. Displays each metric for 4 seconds HAND PULSE SENSORS— Biometric feedback sensors will measure users heart rate. FOLDING FUNCTION – Folding for easy storage

​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS —–

MAX USER WEIGHT: 220 lbs RUNNING SURFACE: 41.73L x 13.39W INCLINE LEVELS: 3 DIGITAL MONITOR: Speed, Time, Distance, Calories, Odometer PULSE MONITOR: Yes FOLDABLE: Yes PEAK DC HP: N/A (non-motorized) INCLINE DEGREES: 7⁰ – 8⁰ – 9⁰

COMPACT

Smaller size ideal for tight spaces. Get the workout you need, without sacrificing precious space.

Condos Small Rooms Apartments Studios

ARM EXERCISERS

Sturdy adjustable tension handle bars that move with natural arm swing during the walking gait.

MANUAL INCLINE

Personalize the level of intensity of your workout with 3 different manual incline positions. Simulate running uphill and get those legs burning!

FOLDABLE

Foldable for easy storage and saving space.

DIGITAL MONITOR

Tracking your progress is simple with the Digital Monitor screen! Displaying your time, speed, distance, calories burned, pulse rate and odometer, you will be able to see your results to keep you motivated and on pace. With a convenient scan mode, you can choose to have these features continuously repeated to keep up with all calculations!

ADJUSTABLE RESISTANCE

Adjust the running belt resistance tailored to you. With a simple twist, you can increase or decrease resistance so your workout can remain challenging and effective throughout your fitness journey. Perfect for any user’s skill level!

PORTABLE

Making the transformation of your home into your own personal fitness studio is effortless with these convenient transport wheels! Simply tilt and roll out for use or away for storage. ..no need for heavy lifting or muscle strain. Wheels at the front of the unit allows the user to move their equipment around with ease, from room to room, or store it away out of sight.

Max User Weight

220 lbs

220 lbs

220 lbs

220 lbs

Running Surface

47L x 15.6W

47L x 15.7W

41.5L x 13.5W

41.5L x 13.5W

Incline Levels

15 (Auto incline)

2 (manual incline)

2 (manual incline)

2 (manual incline)

Number of Programs

9

9

N/A

N/A

Foldable

✓

✓

✓

✓

Speed Range

0.5 – 9 MPH

0.5 – 7.5 MPH

Manual/Variable

Manual/Variable

Peak DC HP Motor

2.2 HP

1.5 HP

N/A (no motor)

N/A (no motor)

Additional Connections

3mm Input Jack, Bluetooth (music sync)

3mm Input Jack, Bluetooth (music sync)

N/A

N/A

Incline Degrees

1.2, 1.3, 1.6, 1.9, 2.2, 2.5, 2.8, 3.2, 3.5, 3.8, 4.1, 4.4, 4.7, 5, 5.3, 5.6

0, 1

7, 8, 9

7, 8, 9

Product Dimensions

63L x 27W x 50.5H

57L x 27.5 W x 46H

54L x 27W x 49.5H

54L x 35.5W x 52H

You May Also Like…

✓

✓

✓

✓

MANUAL POWER— Energy saving design allows the body to be the motor. User determines the speed.

LCD CONSOLE— Large easy to read simple to use LCD digital monitor displays: Speed, Time, Distance, Calories, Odometer

SCAN FUNCTION—Repeatedly displays user’s workout metrics, this allows for a more hands free user experience. Displays each metric for 4 seconds

OPTIONAL ARM EXERCISERS—Sturdy adjustable tension handle bars that move with natural arm swing during the walking