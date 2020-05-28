Efforts in parliament to cancel investment agreement with UAE  – Middle East Monitor

Al-Karama Coalition bloc in that the Tunisian parliament announced the demonstration of a legislative initiative calling for the cancellation of an investment agreement involving Tunisia along with also the United Arab Emirates (UAE), signed through the age of ousted president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

Al-Karama Coalition (21 chairs ) demonstrated the agreement, that had been concluded by Ben Ali’s program in 2007 with Dubai Holding, and also that allowed the firm accessibility to vast lands in a minimal cost in sequence to construct a modern town (the Mediterranean Gate project), remains suspended to date.

The parliamentary bloc revealed that through Ben Ali’s age, 837 hectares of land acceptable for construction were marketed to Sama Dubai to get a little cost not exceeding one Tunisian dinar each metre.

Al-Karama Coalition clarified that the Emirati firm had vowed to construct a modern town on the beaches of this Mediterranean and mended a ten-year work program with that an investment of $14 billion to complete the job, which had been designated to supply 300,000 jobs.

