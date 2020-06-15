



Efe Obada throughout the Panthers’ clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Having maybe not originated from a US college football background himself, Efe Obada’s attention to youth development is targeted on a gridiron ladder closer to home.

While the NFL Draft process remains a poignant celebration of America’s rising stars, the Carolina Panthers defensive end is looking towards the UK’s NFL Academy setup.

Nigerian-born Obada moved to great britain at age 10 before playing for the London Warriors, in the course of time making his way to America and earning a place on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad as a result of a recommendation from Warriors defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

Brief spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons followed until the Panthers signed Obada in 2017 through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

He is hoping to inspire those pursuing a vocation across the pond with the Academy, which includes now exposed applications because of its next student-athletes for the 2020/21 academic year.

Obada addresses great britain fans throughout the Panthers’ clash with the Buccaneers at Wembley

“I don’t watch college football so I’m not as invested, I think college football is a thing where you’re from, it’s a culture, it’s a community and I’m just not part of those communities,” Obada told Sky Sports.

“It’s quite difficult for me to get in a college, particularly when I have not been there. What I will be invested in is the NFL Academy and the undiscovered programme, the NFL UK and the very fact they’re entering schools and trying to develop these children from grassroots level and trying to introduce them compared to that.

“That’s really where my interest and investment is. I reach out to a number of the guys in the Academy and ensure I check up on them and their development.

“For me, they’re going to be the ones that come in after me and try and pursue that. That’s my community.”

Obada was amazed by the rise of American Football in great britain earlier this offseason as he came back to London to witness school young ones playing what would have once been an alien sport to many.

“It was amazing, I went to Sedgehill and it’s like after-school clubs and you’ve got kids playing American Football,” that he said.

“Before it absolutely was just football, basketball… it wasn’t a thing in school and today it’s just growing. I was just taken aback because of it.

“Kids were wearing shirts with my name on it, these were asking me questions concerning the NFL that I did not even know about.

“One question I got asked was, ‘can you beat Tyreek Hill in a race?’ I was like, ‘of course I can’t beat Tyreek Hill in a race!’ It’s really fun, it’s nice to pursue this thing and have these kids having the same interest.”

As has been proven countless times before, including by Obada himself, dedication rivals aptitude as a key ingredient to succeeding in the NFL.

It’s a note he stands by for several present and future Academy athletes.

“Work ethic beats everything,” insisted Obada. “That’s it. And it’s possible.

“It could be hard, it will not be easy. Everybody will probably go on their very own journey, whether or not you’re a draft pick or maybe not.

“You are going to have to overcome your own adversity but work ethic beats everything. It’s possible and you can do it.”

In a long time, it may be that Obada himself will be directly addressing those in great britain who are aspiring to function as the next Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, should the Panthers star fulfil ambitions of coaching at the Academy after his playing career.

He is in no way alone in his involvement with the Academy either, with the kind of Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr. and Calais Campbell among its high-profile ambassadors.

“I definitely want to be involved in it,” that he added.

“Right now, I’m still building the blocks of my career but definitely after my career that’s something I want to get involved in and just continue to grow the sport and close the gap from America to Europe.”

For now, he is still processing and soaking up an amazing lifestyle both on and off the field.

This could include a prominent role for the Panthers in 2020 as first-year head coach Matt Rhule lays his foundations after taking over from Ron Rivera at the beginning of the year.

“It’s my dream,” explained Obada. “Every day I wake up and move on to build and acquire ready for the NFL. It’s amazing, I reach do and experience some amazing things.

“Even just sitting here with you and interviewing is something I don’t neglect. It’s all very not used to me, I’m not numb to it and I like every moment.

“Signing autographs, people wearing jerseys with my name on, it’s amazing. It’s unreal, it doesn’t occur to people.

“I’m maybe not disillusioned about any of it. I reach enjoy it, I get to be described as a fan, I reach compete, I get to experience things, see things, travel. It’s a cool job.”

