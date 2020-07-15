EEEKit Treadmill Universal Magnet Safety Key for All NordicTrack, Proform, Image, Weslo, Reebok, Epic, Golds Gym, Freemotion, and Healthrider Treadmills



Price: $6.59

(as of Jul 15,2020 16:08:16 UTC – Details)





PERFECT REPLACEMENT: Did your treadmill key lost, missed or broken? This is a perfect treadmill key replacement for you that you can enjoy your exercise.

STRONG CLIP: It can easily clamp to any part of your clothing and it’s strong to hold. Easily clips to virtually all types of clothing. Keep you safe during sports.

MATERIAL: ABS plastic and magnet. Plastic clip: 2.8 * 4cm, shell diameter of magnet: 3cm, nylon rope: 1M

FITS MOST MODELS: Compatible with a wide variety of treadmill brands: Alliance, Pacemaster, Fitness Gear, Horizon, Bowflex, Landice, Lifespan, Livestrong, Merit, Pathfinder, Smooth, Sole, Sunny, Tempo, Triumph, and Xterra.

WARRANTY: Customer satisfaction is our top priority. If there are any product issues, please feel free to contact us.