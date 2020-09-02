EE introduces Apple Music, TV+ and Arcade bundle

Last month we encountered a report about Apple’s strategy to use a its most popular services in plans. Now, UK provider EE has actually started structure Apple Music, TELEVISION+ and Arcade or BT Sport Ultimate totally free along with its Full Works prepare for iPhone users. In addition, EE users with the lower tier Smart iPhone strategy can pick among the abovementioned services totally free of charge.

Eligible Apple services

EE customers with Android gadgets can likewise select in between BT Sports Ultimate, BritBox or Amazon Prime Video as part of the Smart Benefits add-ons. The Full Works strategy begins at ₤ 69 coupled with an iPhone 11 and 3 of the Apple services consisted of. Buying all 3 services separately without the strategy would cost ₤ 20 monthly (₤ 9.99 for Apple Music and ₤ 4.99 each for TELEVISION+ and Arcade).

