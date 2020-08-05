Edwin Encarnacion, Nick Madrigal Exit With Shoulder Issues

10: 55 pm: Manager Rick Renteria revealed that Madrigal’s handling a jammed shoulder, Fegan relays.

9: 27 pm: The White Sox suffered a set of possibly worrying injuries in their video game versus the Brewers on Tuesday, per tweets from James Fegan of The Athletic andScott Merkin of MLB.com Designated player Edwin Encarnacion and 2nd baseman Nick Madrigal left early with left shoulder issues. The group will review both gamers Wednesday.

Encarnacion was among a number of essential offseason pickups for the White Sox, who signed him to a 1 year, $12 MM handle complimentary company. At the time, they certainly anticipated the eight-time 30- crowning achievement player to continue as an effective force in their uniform. That hasn’t occurred in the early going, as the 37- year-old has actually slashed an unimposing.200/.250/.300 with one homer in his very first 33 plate looks this season. That’s certainly not a big adequate sample size to pass judgment, nevertheless, and there’s lots of time for Encarnacion to get on track if he’s healthy enough to do so. Chicago changed him with Zack Collins on Tuesday.

Madrigal, on the other hand, was just in his 5th big league video game prior to he left. The just recently promoted 23- year-old, who’s considered among baseball’s leading potential customers, left to a.294/.333//.294 start in 18 PA prior to his …