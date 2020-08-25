Edwards “respectfully disagrees” with Rossi’s Indy 500 penalty

Edwards confessed on Monday night he was still sensation “pretty sore” about the basic underperformance of Andretti Autosport-Honda in the 104 th running of the renowned race, particularly after looking so strong in certifying.

In specific he was dissatisfied with Indy Cars and truck’s penalty for the group’s prominent runner on the day, Rossi, which saw him sent out to the back of the pack for a hazardous release on pitroad.

Rossi, who had actually begun the race from ninth on the grid, increased to 2nd prior to quarter range and at half range he began exchanging the lead backward and forward with Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda The set were interacting, taking it in turns to run 2nd and conserve fuel in each other’s slipstream, while still relieving far from their closest pursuers– initially the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet of Pato O’Ward and after that ultimate winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda

However on Lap 122 the field came under care for Alex Palou’s crash, and as soon as pitlane opened on Lap 124, an overall of 23 automobiles struck pitlane. Rossi emerged from his pitbox into the course of Sato– who was pitted 2 boxes behind Rossi– and the set made contact. Indy Cars And Truck Race Control penalized the Andretti Autosport # 27 group for a hazardous release, and decreed he must reboot the race from the …