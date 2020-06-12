Edward Colston’s name removed from Bristol tower as slaver’s statue pulled from river Avon

Bristol’s Colston Tower has become the latest of the city’s institutions to rid itself of the 17th century slave trader’s legacy after a statue of the merchant was thrown in to the river Avon by anti-racism protestors on Sunday.

Edward Colston, who profited from the west African slave trade before donating his wealth to the town, became section of an international conversation about the legacies of racism in society when protestors pulled a statue commemorating him from its plinth and rolled it through the city’s streets.

The figure, which was dropped into the city’s harbour, has since been retrieved by officials. It is set to be displayed in one of Bristol’s museums along with the placards of the Black Lives Matter protestors in the crowd when it was torn down.





Now within an apparent a reaction to calls for his name to be further scrubbed from the city, the signage spelling out the name of Colston Tower – which stands throughout the road from the statue’s former resting place – has been removed.

The building, which contains 15 floors of work place, shares a name with nearby concert venue Colston Hall – which has vowed to change its name by the autumn – and the road where both buildings stand, Colston Street.

1/16 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol. Pictured could be the statue covered up before it was pulled down Tom Wren / SWNS 2/16 Protesters pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston William Want Twitter account/AFP 3/16 Protesters pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston William Want Twitter account/AFP 4/16 A protester presses his knee in to the neck of the Edward Colston statue Tom Wren / SWNS 5/16 The protest rally was in College Green, Bristol Ben Birchall/PA Wire 6/16 The Edward Colston statue is defaced Tom Wren / SWNS 7/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 8/16 A crowd gathers Tom Wren / SWNS 9/16 Protesters dragging the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol harbourside PA 10/16 The statue is rolled along the street before being dropped right into a nearby river SWNS 11/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 12/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 13/16 Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston in to Bristol harbour PA 14/16 Ben Birchall/PA Wire 15/16 TWITTER/SELLOTTIE via REUTERS 16/16 PA

It comes as institutions in the united states confront the legacies of slavery, racism and imperialism that have darkened the nation’s past.

In London Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust confirmed two figures depicting Robert Clayton and Thomas Guy will be removed from public view due to their association with the slave trade.

Clayton, a former Lord Mayor of London, had ties to the Royal African Company, which transported slaves to the Americas, while Guy committed to the South Sea Company, which was also involved in the trade.

Memorials to Sir Robert Peel, founder of the Met Police in London are also challenged, within the past week graffiti has been left on statues of Queen Victoria in Leeds and Winston Churchill in London.

On Tuesday evening, a statue of slave owner Robert Milligan in London’s Docklands was removed following local authority approval.

Despite concern from some that taking a look at past figures through a modern lens would purge the world of its history, the great-great-grandson of William Gladstone has suggested the 19th century prime minister wouldn’t normally have stood in the way if there was “democratic will” to remove statues of him.

Charlie Gladstone made the comments after on the web petitions required Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden, North Wales, to be renamed as a result of family’s links to the slave trade.

Additional reporting by PA