Edward Colston statue is replaced by unofficial sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

The statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been secretly replaced overnight by a figure of a Black Lives Matter protester.

Last month, the 18th century merchant’s statue was torn down, dragged a third of a mile and thrown into the Bristol harbour.

His empty spot has been filled with a monument to Jen Reid – who was photographed on the plinth with her fist raised after the statue fell, inspiring the new installation.

A cardboard placard reading ‘black lives still matter’ was also placed at the base.

Titled ‘A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020’, the black resin and steel statue was erected in an operation at 5am this morning

But the council apparently wasn’t informed of the move and it is unclear if it will remain.

A team of ten people led by artist Marc Quinn worked quickly and in secret – with the local council said to be uninvolved in the stunt.

Workers arrived in two lorries and had the sculpture up within 15 minutes using a hydraulic crane truck parked next to the plinth.

Ms Reid told BBC Breakfast this morning the new statue had not been approved by the council, but added: ‘I think it’s something that the people of Bristol will really appreciate seeing.’

Quinn told The Guardian: ‘Jen created the sculpture when she stood on the plinth and raised her arm in the air. Now we’re crystallising it.’

He said the statue would be a ‘temporary public installation’.

Pictured: The statue of Edward Colston being pulled from its plinth in Bristol city centre, June 7

Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest rally

The plinth has been largely empty in the weeks following the protests apart from a few temporary installations – including a mannequin of paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Bristol City Council and mayor Marvin Rees had said previously that a decision on the future of the plinth would be made democratically.

The statue of Colston is currently being restored after being fished from the water and will eventually be placed in a musuem.