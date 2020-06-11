Edward Colson statue is hauled from Bristol Harbour

The Edward Colston statue in Bristol was pulled down by demonstrators on Sunday

Edward Colston was born to a wealthy merchant family in Bristol, 1636.

After working as an apprentice at a livery company he started to explore the shipping industry and started up their own business.

He later joined the Royal African Company and rose up the ranks to Deputy Governor.

The Company had complete control of Britain’s slave trade, in addition to its gold and Ivory business, with Africa and the forts on the coast of west Africa.

During his tenure at the Company his ships transported around 80,000 slaves from Africa to the Caribbean and America.

Around 20,000 of them, including around 3,000 or maybe more children, died during the journeys.

During Colston’s life, slavery had been actively encouraged by King Charles II, with many European countries taking part in the trade.

Colston’s brother Thomas supplied the glass beads which were used to get the slaves.

Colston became the Conservative MP for Bristol in 1710 but stood only for one term, as a result of old age and ill health.

Historian and broadcaster David Olusoga said one of many problems the statue caused was that folks did not realize why it was a source of upset for many in the city.

‘This is a city that is about 14% BAME with a statue of someone who was not merely a slave trader, he was involved in the Royal Africa Company, the company that trafficked more folks into slavery than any in British history,’ he told BBC News.

‘The fact that it has not been viewed as a problem for such a long time, that so many people are confused as to the reasons the statue offends and upsets more and more people, has been the problem.’

Colston donated money to causes around Bristol before his death in 1721 – including to the city’s churches, founded almshouses, Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital School, and founding a religious school for boys.

According to Historic England, his involvement in the slave trade was the origin of a lot of the money which he bestowed in the town.

Due to his philanthropy, Colston’s legacy has been honoured by the town he once called home, where streets, memorials and buildings bear his name.

An inscription on the statue, which was built-in 1895, read: ‘Erected by citizens of Bristol as a memorial of one of the very most virtuous and wise sons of their city.’

Following Colston’s death in the 18th century, he was described as ‘the brightest exemplory case of Christian liberality that this age has produced’.

His charitable efforts helped inspire philanthropists in future generations, today the Dolphin Society provides help vulnerable and elderly people who would like to remain independent.

The society says it is ‘seeking to emulate the charitable endeavours of Edward Colston,’ but distances it self from the ‘evils of slavery, both in the occasions of Colston and in the appalling levels of contemporary slavery’.

A statue was erected in his honour and also other buildings named after him, including Colston Hall.

Campaign group Countering Colston has required an end to Bristol ‘publicly celebrating’ the controversial figure, and for the city to discover the ‘true history of transatlantic slavery, colonialism and exploitation’.

An 11,000-strong petition said the statue of Colston had ‘no place’ in Bristol’s ‘beloved’ city centre.

In a victory for campaigners, Colston Hall – Bristol’s largest concert hall – announced in 2017 it would be re-branding, while a school formerly known as Colston’s Primary School was renamed last year.