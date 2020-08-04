Educators face new cases and shifting guidance as they try to reopen schools safely

“I believe strongly that if we brought the kids all in, it would endanger not only the teachers but also their family and, of course, the students themselves,” Jeff Gregorich, superintendent of Hayden Winkelman Unified School District in Arizona, told CNN on Monday.

Most schools can and should reopen, though safety and health must always be the “primary consideration,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday.

In Alcoa City Schools in Tennessee, two students who’d been attending school tested positive soon after the start of classes, Director Becky Stone told CNN on Monday. The district staggers students coming in one day a week, and the staff conducted contact tracing that made administrators confident that there had been very little exposure, she said.

But while Stone feels good about the protocols, other educators aren’t so sure about their own circumstances. Brian Woods, a superintendent in San Antonio, Texas, said his schools were told they had to reopen for full in-person learning eight weeks into the school year — a time line he called “arbitrary” and said does not allow school leaders to make safety decisions. Gregorich said he doesn’t see how any in-person plan will be successful in keeping the virus from spreading, especially after seeing teachers in his district following all the precautions and still becoming infected as they taught summer school. “Having taught and been an administrator for 35…

